BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Trims Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises about 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.11% of FTAI Aviation worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $247.82 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $248.48 and its 200 day moving average is $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $323.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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