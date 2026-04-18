BXM Wealth LLC Has $25.24 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BXM Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 720.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,324 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 118,824 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of BXM Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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