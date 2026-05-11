C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $516.48 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.28 and a 200-day moving average of $447.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $531.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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