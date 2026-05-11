C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,375 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 209,153 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 6.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.06% of Visa worth $372,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $372.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Article Title

Visa just reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, reinforcing that consumer and cross-border spending trends remain healthy and supporting the case that the stock deserves a premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years.

Multiple brokerages, including Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research, raised Visa earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Article Title

Visa is also advancing its stablecoin strategy, including pilot projects tied to settlement and payment rails, which may strengthen its role in next-generation digital payments. Positive Sentiment: News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Article Title

News that Exodus launched an AI-agent focused stablecoin on Solana using Visa payment rails highlights growing third-party use cases for Visa’s network in emerging fintech and AI-driven payments. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Coverage around card-issuing and processing solutions, as well as travel-credit-card rankings, is supportive of the broader payments ecosystem but does not materially change Visa’s near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note trimmed a few near-term quarterly EPS estimates, which could temper expectations for some upcoming periods even though the longer-term forecast trend remains positive.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $318.66 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $571.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $310.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.72.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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