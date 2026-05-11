C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,133 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,984 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.50% of Hesai Group worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hesai Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 72,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hesai Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company's stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSAI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Hesai Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hesai Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hesai Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.96.

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Hesai Group Stock Performance

Hesai Group stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.47%.The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

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