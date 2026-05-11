C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $27.07 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 0.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.12% of Royalty Pharma worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 28.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,435,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,368.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 371,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 345,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 34,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,731,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 139,164 shares of company stock worth $6,624,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $50.79 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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