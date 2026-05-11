C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 64,835 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,353 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,941.44. The trade was a 53.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 88,096 shares of company stock worth $7,288,799 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $79.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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