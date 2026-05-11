C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 10,000 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.12% of Insulet worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 0.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $237.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.09.

Read Our Latest Report on PODD

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue acquired 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet’s Q1 results beat expectations, with revenue of $761.7 million and EPS of $1.42, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 21%–23%, reinforcing momentum in its Omnipod diabetes platform.

Insulet’s Q1 results beat expectations, with revenue of $761.7 million and EPS of $1.42, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 21%–23%, reinforcing momentum in its Omnipod diabetes platform. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strong international Omnipod growth and continued expansion of Omnipod 5 into new markets, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Article Title

The company highlighted strong international Omnipod growth and continued expansion of Omnipod 5 into new markets, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-call coverage and transcript coverage continued to emphasize improved profitability and upbeat management commentary following the Q1 report. Article Title

Recent earnings-call coverage and transcript coverage continued to emphasize improved profitability and upbeat management commentary following the Q1 report. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Piper Sandler, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Leerink, and others, which likely pressured the shares.

Multiple Wall Street firms cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Piper Sandler, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Leerink, and others, which likely pressured the shares. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also trading well below several recent analyst targets, and the cluster of downgrades/target reductions may be signaling concerns about valuation or the pace of future upside despite the earnings beat.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $148.30 and a one year high of $354.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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