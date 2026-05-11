C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 2,198 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in McKesson were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,264 shares of company stock worth $3,205,315 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson beat quarterly adjusted EPS estimates, reporting $11.69 per share versus $11.56 expected, and cited strength in oncology, specialty distribution, and biopharma services. Reuters article

McKesson beat quarterly adjusted EPS estimates, reporting $11.69 per share versus $11.56 expected, and cited strength in oncology, specialty distribution, and biopharma services. Positive Sentiment: The company guided fiscal 2027 EPS to $43.80-$44.60, which is roughly in line with expectations and suggests continued earnings growth. McKesson also reaffirmed its long-term financial targets. Yahoo Finance article

The company guided fiscal 2027 EPS to $43.80-$44.60, which is roughly in line with expectations and suggests continued earnings growth. McKesson also reaffirmed its long-term financial targets. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $1,015 from $1,107 but kept an overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Benzinga article

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $1,015 from $1,107 but kept an overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, saying McKesson’s durable earnings power and fiscal 2027 growth outlook outweigh near-term revenue softness. TipRanks article

William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, saying McKesson’s durable earnings power and fiscal 2027 growth outlook outweigh near-term revenue softness. Neutral Sentiment: McKesson advanced plans for its $13 billion medical-surgical spinoff/separation, a strategic move that could unlock value over time but also adds execution risk. MSN article

McKesson advanced plans for its $13 billion medical-surgical spinoff/separation, a strategic move that could unlock value over time but also adds execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts at $96.3 billion versus $101.35 billion expected, reinforcing concerns about softer sales momentum despite improved margins. Yahoo Finance article

Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts at $96.3 billion versus $101.35 billion expected, reinforcing concerns about softer sales momentum despite improved margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading lower as investors focus on the revenue shortfall and near-term softness in the medical-surgical business, even with strong earnings and guidance. Zacks article

McKesson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $734.93 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $883.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.73.

View Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here