Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $173.74 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,192 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 8.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Corning worth $173,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Corning by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $270.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Trading Up 6.1%

GLW opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $271.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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