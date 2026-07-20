Cactus, Inc. $WHD Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 202.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,701 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,146,766 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.15% of Cactus worth $81,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cactus by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,963,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,074,000 after purchasing an additional 659,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,959,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,343,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,062,000 after purchasing an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,839,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,021,000 after buying an additional 272,452 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $388.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Cactus's payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $577,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,119.28. This trade represents a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $678,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,554.30. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Cactus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Cactus across multiple future periods, including FY2027 to $3.55 per share and FY2028 to $3.99 per share, implying improved outlook and potentially supporting the stock.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Cactus across multiple future periods, including FY2027 to $3.55 per share and FY2028 to $3.99 per share, implying improved outlook and potentially supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased near- and medium-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, reinforcing expectations for steady earnings growth.

Analysts also increased near- and medium-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, reinforcing expectations for steady earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Cactus announced it will release second-quarter 2026 earnings after market close on July 29 and host a conference call on July 30, setting up a near-term event that could move the shares depending on results. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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