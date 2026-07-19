Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Stock Holdings Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 181.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,416 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 38,957 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Cadence to Strong Buy , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around $387 , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded Cadence to , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the AuraStack AI Super Agent for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Business Wire article

Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with Rapidus to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Business Wire article

The company also announced a partnership with to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Neutral Sentiment: Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on July 27 , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. MSN article

Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by broader fears that Moonshot and other AI-driven tools could disrupt the EDA industry, pressuring Cadence and peers like Synopsys on concerns about future pricing power and competition. MSN article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $330.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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