Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 64,073 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 64,073 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Visa by 286.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,954 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Visa by 73.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,441 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $309.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day moving average of $328.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $372.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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