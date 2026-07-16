Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,115 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,115 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ichor alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ichor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,194 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,384,598.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,577.82. This trade represents a 24.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $715,547.53. Following the sale, the director owned 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,441.82. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Ichor Stock Down 1.8%

ICHR stock opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.78. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ichor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ichor wasn't on the list.

While Ichor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here