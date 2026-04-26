Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 31,006 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 295.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,339.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5,584.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 157,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,163,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.05 and a 12 month high of $352.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.26.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $294.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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