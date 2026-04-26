Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,300 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 427,300 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Nokia were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,997 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 6,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,798,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 6,204.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,550,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,140,000 after buying an additional 1,002,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Santander upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Danske cut Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on Nokia in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOK

Key Headlines Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and profit jump — Nokia reported stronger-than-expected comparable operating profit (up ~54%) and booked ~€1B in AI/data‑center orders, driving revenue strength and investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Q1 beat and profit jump — Nokia reported stronger-than-expected comparable operating profit (up ~54%) and booked ~€1B in AI/data‑center orders, driving revenue strength and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: AI & Optical Networks acceleration — Net sales from AI & Cloud customers jumped ~49% and Optical Networks grew ~20%; Nokia raised its Network Infrastructure sales outlook (now ~12–14% growth), signaling multi‑year tailwinds from hyperscaler demand. Article Title

AI & Optical Networks acceleration — Net sales from AI & Cloud customers jumped ~49% and Optical Networks grew ~20%; Nokia raised its Network Infrastructure sales outlook (now ~12–14% growth), signaling multi‑year tailwinds from hyperscaler demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Northland lifted its price target (to $13 from $10), citing accelerating AI-related optical connectivity demand, which supports further upside sentiment. Article Title

Analyst upgrade — Northland lifted its price target (to $13 from $10), citing accelerating AI-related optical connectivity demand, which supports further upside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Retail interest / re-rating — Retail traders piled into the stock after the AI-driven beat, helping push shares toward multi‑year highs and increasing momentum. Article Title

Retail interest / re-rating — Retail traders piled into the stock after the AI-driven beat, helping push shares toward multi‑year highs and increasing momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headline numbers — EPS matched consensus ($0.06) while revenue was stronger on some metrics but mixed across segments; the quarter shows progress but not uniform beats. Article Title

Mixed headline numbers — EPS matched consensus ($0.06) while revenue was stronger on some metrics but mixed across segments; the quarter shows progress but not uniform beats. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance nuances — Nokia issued a Q2 revenue range (~$5.5–$5.7B) that sits around consensus but lacks clear EPS detail in the release, leaving some guidance uncertainty for near‑term estimates. Article Title

Guidance nuances — Nokia issued a Q2 revenue range (~$5.5–$5.7B) that sits around consensus but lacks clear EPS detail in the release, leaving some guidance uncertainty for near‑term estimates. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply — Short interest grew ~24% in April to ~68.2M shares; while days‑to‑cover is low (~0.7), the increase signals some investor skepticism and could pressure shares if negative news follows.

Short interest rose sharply — Short interest grew ~24% in April to ~68.2M shares; while days‑to‑cover is low (~0.7), the increase signals some investor skepticism and could pressure shares if negative news follows. Negative Sentiment: Supply and regional risks — Management flagged semiconductor supply and fixed‑network challenges, and warned Europe may lag the US/China on AI data‑center buildout, which could limit addressable market or margin expansion. Article Title

Nokia Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Nokia's dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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