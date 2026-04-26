Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.96 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 396,817 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Chart Industries worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,911 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts: Sign Up

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $207.87 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.40 and a twelve month high of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 799.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.37.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Chart Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Chart Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chart Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chart Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chart Industries wasn't on the list.

While Chart Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here