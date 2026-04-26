Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,550 shares of the fintech company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Dave worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave by 22.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,792 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave by 2,267.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,552 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the third quarter valued at $1,826,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dave by 81.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,375 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the third quarter valued at $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Dave from $308.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Dave from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Dave from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAVE

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $274.56 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $287.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 3.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $203.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the fintech company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Dave

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lists DAVE among technology services/neobank names likely to benefit from continued industry tailwinds, suggesting revenue and cash-flow upside as fintech adoption persists. 3 Technology Services Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Challenges

Zacks lists DAVE among technology services/neobank names likely to benefit from continued industry tailwinds, suggesting revenue and cash-flow upside as fintech adoption persists. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a note highlighting that DAVE hit a 52-week high and discussed whether the run can continue, which can attract momentum and retail/quant flows that follow breakout stories. Dave Inc. (DAVE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Zacks published a note highlighting that DAVE hit a 52-week high and discussed whether the run can continue, which can attract momentum and retail/quant flows that follow breakout stories. Neutral Sentiment: Dave announced its Q1 2026 earnings conference call for May 5, 2026 (results released prior to the call). This is the next scheduled catalyst — positive or negative reaction will depend on revenue growth, profitability metrics, user/engagement trends, and guidance. Dave to Host First Quarter 2026 Conference Call on May 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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