Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $11.70 Million Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 53.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Viking by 342.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Get Viking alerts: Sign Up

Viking Stock Up 0.9%

Viking stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VIK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viking from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "positive" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Insider Activity at Viking

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of Viking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here