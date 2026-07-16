Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,381 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,098 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Alamos Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.50.

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Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.2%

AGI opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The business had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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