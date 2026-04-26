Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $664.10 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $606.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.40. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $462.43 and a twelve month high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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