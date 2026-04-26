Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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