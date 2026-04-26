Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
ProShares UltraPro QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Calamos Wealth Management initiated a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) in Q4, purchasing 20,610 shares valued at approximately $1.09 million.
  • Other institutions also increased exposure — notably Retirement Planning Co. of New England more than doubled its stake to 53,623 shares (~$2.83M) — indicating broader institutional accumulation.
  • TQQQ is a 3x leveraged ETF tracking the NASDAQ‑100; it opened at $62.56 (near its 12‑month high of $62.74), has a market cap of about $32.36B and a high beta (~3.53), reflecting elevated volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines