Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cigna Group $CI

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,825 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,203,754,000 after acquiring an additional 414,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,396,132,000 after purchasing an additional 224,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,136,699,000 after purchasing an additional 972,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $304.60 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $315.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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