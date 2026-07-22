California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,263 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Nordson worth $29,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nordson by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $290.07 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $207.08 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.42 and a 200-day moving average of $280.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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