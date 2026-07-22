California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 11,078 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,478 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of ITT worth $31,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $191.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average is $195.34. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.58 and a twelve month high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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