California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 44,533 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Entegris worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Dream Peak Capital Ltd bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $27,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 616.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $158,669,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $140.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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