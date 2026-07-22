California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 78,529 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 78,529 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $35,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stephens started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KeyCorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

Key KeyCorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting KeyCorp this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 22,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $494,411.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 281,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,676.24. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 17.03%.The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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