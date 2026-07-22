California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,680 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of DT Midstream worth $34,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,090,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 394,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 211,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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