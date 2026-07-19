California Public Employees Retirement System Has $106.19 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 60,524 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $106,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1%

BDX opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Argus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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