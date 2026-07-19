California Public Employees Retirement System Has $107.71 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,937 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Transdigm Group worth $107,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,631,730 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.4%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,214.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,258.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,274.26.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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