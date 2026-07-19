California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162,378 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 872,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Truist Financial worth $145,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maseco LLP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

More Truist Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Truist Financial this week:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Truist Financial stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $56.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Truist Financial's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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