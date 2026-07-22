California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,010 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Everest Group worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 287,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,083,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the company's stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 835 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company's stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Everest Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $375.00 price objective on Everest Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $387.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $376.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $385.68.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Everest Group

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Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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