California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,921 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 53,140 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $33,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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