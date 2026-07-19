California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,596 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 417,686 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Travelers Companies worth $185,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $329.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $369.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.26 and a 52 week high of $370.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here