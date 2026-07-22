California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,863 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,667 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company's stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 163,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.7%

ENSG stock opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $184.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here