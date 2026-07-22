California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,801 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $32,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $753,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 37,933.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,474,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 20,348.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,902 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 463,312 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.05.

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Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at $102,897,009.56. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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