California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,661 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,052 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 31,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Bunge Global worth $32,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 63.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

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Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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