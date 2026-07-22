California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,857 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,205 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 56,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Equifax worth $28,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Equifax

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equifax posted Q2 2026 EPS of $2.25, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.70 billion rose 11% year over year and matched Wall Street expectations. The company also highlighted strength in USIS, mortgage, and verification businesses, and announced an agreement to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which could expand its credit data footprint. Article Title

Equifax posted Q2 2026 EPS of $2.25, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.70 billion rose 11% year over year and matched Wall Street expectations. The company also highlighted strength in USIS, mortgage, and verification businesses, and announced an agreement to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which could expand its credit data footprint. Positive Sentiment: Management said early AI and agentic-automation gains are helping drive efficiency, and it doubled its expected three-year AI-driven cost savings target to $150 million from $75 million, a potentially meaningful margin tailwind over time. Article Title

Management said early AI and agentic-automation gains are helping drive efficiency, and it doubled its expected three-year AI-driven cost savings target to $150 million from $75 million, a potentially meaningful margin tailwind over time. Neutral Sentiment: Free cash flow remained strong at $326 million for the first six months, and the company returned $366 million to shareholders, supporting the longer-term investment case even as near-term sentiment stays cautious. Article Title

Free cash flow remained strong at $326 million for the first six months, and the company returned $366 million to shareholders, supporting the longer-term investment case even as near-term sentiment stays cautious. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction has been pressured by Equifax’s weaker-than-expected Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance, which came in below consensus and suggests headwinds from a tough mortgage market and broader macro conditions. Article Title

Investor reaction has been pressured by Equifax’s weaker-than-expected Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance, which came in below consensus and suggests headwinds from a tough mortgage market and broader macro conditions. Negative Sentiment: Margins were also hit by a legal settlement accrual tied to a previously disclosed coding issue, adding another overhang as analysts noted the company’s near-term outlook appears less exciting than the quarter’s operating results. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equifax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $150.74 and a one year high of $271.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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