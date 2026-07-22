California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,560 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,139 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of TD SYNNEX worth $36,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings cut TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.67.

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TD SYNNEX Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of SNX opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $296.47. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.97.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX's revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

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