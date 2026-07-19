California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 750,748 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,265 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 750,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $141,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.84.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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