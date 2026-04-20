Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 9,388 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JPM opened at $310.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $226.34 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $833.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $298.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here