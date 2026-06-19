Cambient Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 81,235 Intel Corporation $INTC

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,235 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $135.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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