Camden Property Trust $CPT Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 603,997 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $117,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 265.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $112.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is 118.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 target price on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

See Also

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