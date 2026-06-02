Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,117 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $29,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3%

CPT stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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