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Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Camden Property Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Nomura Asset Management reduced its Camden Property Trust stake by 14% in the fourth quarter, selling 26,554 shares and leaving it with 162,739 shares worth about $17.9 million.
  • Several other institutional investors increased their holdings, including Norges Bank, Viking Global, UBS Group, and SG Americas, and 97.22% of CPT shares are owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Camden Property Trust reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue of $390.92 million, while also authorizing a $600 million share repurchase program. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $113.05.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,554 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,137,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 551,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $185,564,000 after purchasing an additional 315,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,269.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 265,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $107.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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