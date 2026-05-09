Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,137,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,250,000 after acquiring an additional 551,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $185,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,269.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 265,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 379.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 249,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Evercore set a $107.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $103.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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