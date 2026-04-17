Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,151 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 76,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $36,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 1.1%

CCJ stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Cameco's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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