Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Free Report) by 126.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,892 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 379,516 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Canada Goose worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,646 shares of the company's stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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