Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Bought by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,263 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $41,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,646,922 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,437,679,000 after purchasing an additional 346,670 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,745,744 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,557,309,000 after buying an additional 5,210,403 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 13,894,922 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,310,600,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,998,101 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $889,462,000 after buying an additional 1,182,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $844,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial set a $124.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Read Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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