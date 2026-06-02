Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Holdings Raised by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,189 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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